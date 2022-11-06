Create New Account
Global Emergency Simulation - Coincidence or Predictive Programming?
GoneDark
Published 17 days ago

Reposting one of my Spring, 2022 releases.

Hmmm...all the "dirty bomb" warnings and talk between Ukraine and Russia point to something in the works.  Maybe Wil Paranormal was right but just a year early in his prediction?  Hope the banking elite and corporate villains don't play that dirty card.

