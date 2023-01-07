ASCENSION HOUR with REV. HONIB Presents: Lightstar Plus Arcturian Light Language Activation

This is the replay from January 4, 2023, as I was a guest on ASCENSION HOUR with Honi Borden (Rev HoniB)! 💛🤗 Lots of great content in here to assist you all on your journey, plus I have a powerful Arcturian Light Language Transmission to help clear debris from the past year, so you can start your New year off with a clean slate! 🎉🎊Meanwhile, sending New Year and galactic blissings to all!🎇💜 Lightstar
You can also watch this video on Rev. HoniB's channel:
https://youtu.be/wSrZ7iBKyUY?t=0
DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):
💲 (All Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/donations.html
💲 (Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations
LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/
✨(Sessions) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sessions.html
🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html
🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/art-gallery.html
🎴 (Oracle Decks) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-cards
JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK:
💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack-gift.html
VIDEO PLATFORMS:
📺 (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (BRIGHTEON) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (ODYSEE) https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations
📺 (RUMBLE) https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations
🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations
🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE:
Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/
https://anomalistdesign.com/
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.