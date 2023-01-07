Create New Account
ASCENSION HOUR with REV. HONIB Presents: Lightstar Plus Arcturian Light Language Activation
Lightstar Creations
This is the replay from January 4, 2023, as I was a guest on ASCENSION HOUR with Honi Borden (Rev HoniB)! 💛🤗 Lots of great content in here to assist you all on your journey, plus I have a powerful Arcturian Light Language Transmission to help clear debris from the past year, so you can start your New year off with a clean slate! 🎉🎊Meanwhile, sending New Year and galactic blissings to all!🎇💜 Lightstar


You can also watch this video on Rev. HoniB's channel:

 https://youtu.be/wSrZ7iBKyUY?t=0


