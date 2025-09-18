Multi-Polar World and Economic Isolation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US sees the rise of China & Russia only as a threat, missing huge opportunities. The multipolar world is here. Nations want to trade with everyone, not be forced to choose. By demanding "us or them," the West is choosing economic isolation and decline.
#Multipolar #BRICS #ForeignPolicy #Decline
