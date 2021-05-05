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Summer 2021 Is Going To Be Abnormally Violent
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680 views • May 05, 2021
Summer 2021 is shaping up to be “abnormally violent” according to one expert, as data shows murders continue to rise in major American cities and the threat of more riots looms large.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6091e186a9ef190ea540975a
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6091e186a9ef190ea540975a
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