Cannabis Cafe Update

As cannabis regulation rolls on, more people are treating cannabis usage as a social activity to be shared not just with friends but strangers too.Something akin to lounges crossed with dispensaries, a cannabis cafe allows customers of legal age can find a comfortable place to sit and relax while enjoying food, drink, and a hearty smoke. Whether or not you can purchase cannabis itself at the establishment depends on the jurisdiction you’re in.However, most cannabis cafes & lounges in the United States seems to have, if not closed out-right, at least shuttered their doors temporarily.Unfortunately, the concepts of “social distancing” and “social smoking” don’t go hand-in-hand, and as the COVID-19 pandemic forced to adapt their business to safety first, cannabis second.The future will be bright for cannabis cafes. As modest cafes transform into upscale restaurants, it will be possible to see the new future of the restaurant business - one in which zero-alcohol wines and spirits are the new norm, and patrons prefer to light up some top-flight flower before a meal rather than ordering a traditional appetizer.The cannabis cafe is definitely an idea who’s time has come in the face of wide-spread legalization.#CannabisLounge #MarijuanaLounge #MarijuanaCafe #CannabisCafe #CannabisConsumptionLounge #MarijuanaConsumptionLounge #MarijuanaOnsiteConsumption #CannabisOnsiteConsumption #MarijuanaConsumption #CannabisConsumption #MarijuanaHospitality #CannabisHospitalityShow Notes:Marijuana retailers add VIP rooms, consumption lounges, other amenities to woo customersCannabis CafesHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 817 The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats