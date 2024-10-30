'USA Scared Of Iranian Attack On Israel_ Spy Agency Leads Big Truce Push; CIA Has Tehran Plan Info_

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The U.S. has reportedly proposed a 28-day ceasefire in Gaza, aiming for the release of hostages and a temporary halt to the conflict. Talks in Doha, led by CIA Director William Burns, proposed an initial exchange: eight hostages held by Hamas for dozens of Palestinian prisoners in Israel. This truce push comes amid rising fears of a larger Iran-Israel escalation after recent airstrikes.