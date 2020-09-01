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The Communist Manifesto for Kids - Part 1!
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13 views • September 01, 2020
Philosopher Stefan Molyneux discusses the history, economics and politics of the Communist Manifesto with his 11 year old daughter Isabella!
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/the-communist-manifesto-for-kids-part-1
00:00 Introduction to the book
02:01 Reading the intro of the manifesto
05:36 Defining bourgeoisie and proletarian
13:11 Marx on class struggle
24:22 The origins of bourgeoisie
29:06 The changes brought by the bourgeois society
34:34 Marx on capitalism replacing feudalism
43:14 The changes brought by automation
52:54 Ending statements (SUBSCRIBE & DONATE)
54:30 Outro
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Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/the-communist-manifesto-for-kids-part-1
00:00 Introduction to the book
02:01 Reading the intro of the manifesto
05:36 Defining bourgeoisie and proletarian
13:11 Marx on class struggle
24:22 The origins of bourgeoisie
29:06 The changes brought by the bourgeois society
34:34 Marx on capitalism replacing feudalism
43:14 The changes brought by automation
52:54 Ending statements (SUBSCRIBE & DONATE)
54:30 Outro
▶️ Join the Freedomain Community - voice, text and video! https://www.subscribestar.com/freedomain
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
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🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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