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Attorney Thomas Renz reveals Shocking Numbers!
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1720 views • January 25, 2022
Video Summary:
Miscarriages and cancers have increased by 300% over the average of the last 5 years.
Neurological problems have increased by over 1000% on the same baseline: from an average of 82,000 cases per year, to 863,000 cases in one year.
Experiments are being conducted on our soldiers, side effects are being seen, and there are possible deaths.
Contrary to Dr. Fauci's claims, and according to Project Salus data from the DoD, 71% of new cases are fully vaccinated, and 60% of hospitalizations are of fully vaccinated individuals. This is corruption at the highest level!
Miscarriages and cancers have increased by 300% over the average of the last 5 years.
Neurological problems have increased by over 1000% on the same baseline: from an average of 82,000 cases per year, to 863,000 cases in one year.
Experiments are being conducted on our soldiers, side effects are being seen, and there are possible deaths.
Contrary to Dr. Fauci's claims, and according to Project Salus data from the DoD, 71% of new cases are fully vaccinated, and 60% of hospitalizations are of fully vaccinated individuals. This is corruption at the highest level!
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