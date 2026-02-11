John Thune, a senior REPUBLICAN politician from South Dakota and the current U.S. Senate Majority Leader, is demanding the full public release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

In the United Kingdom, politicians and even members of the royal family lost their positions over links to Epstein. In the United States, however, figures close to Trump — including Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick — have faced no consequences.

Pressure is now coming from within Trump’s own party. However, the Supreme Leader of America doesn't seem to care much. Bibi is in town.