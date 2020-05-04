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Go Out and Love Someone | POGO
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41 views • May 04, 2020
In weaving his melody for the mashup "Go Out and Love Someone," Pogo deftly incorporates conversational segments from the 1962 British comedy film “Carry On Cruising,” which is available in the public domain on archive.org
Carry On Cruising
https://archive.org/details/CarryOnCruising1962
The music mashup artist Pogo can be found online at:
http://pogomix.net/
https://pogomix.bandcamp.com/
https://infogalactic.com/info/Pogo#Music
https://www.discogs.com/artist/1574510-Pogo-11
https://soundcloud.com/pogomix/
And on YouTube & Facebook
Carry On Cruising
https://archive.org/details/CarryOnCruising1962
The music mashup artist Pogo can be found online at:
http://pogomix.net/
https://pogomix.bandcamp.com/
https://infogalactic.com/info/Pogo#Music
https://www.discogs.com/artist/1574510-Pogo-11
https://soundcloud.com/pogomix/
And on YouTube & Facebook
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