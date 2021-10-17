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PREMEDITATED GENOCIDE
harrier808
harrier808
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181 views • October 17, 2021
Majestic 12 Hub, [17.10.21 09:00]
#Fauci #HHS #China #Vaccines #Depopulation #Agenda2030 #CrimesAgainstHumanity

PREMEDITATED GENOCIDE

Fauci, HHS Officials Discuss Using New Virus From China To Enforce Universal Vaccines In Footage From Oct. 2019

8 October 2019

Newly uncovered video shows Anthony Fauci and other HHS officials discussing how a new virus from China could be used to enforce universal vaccination back in October of 2019. One America’s Pearson Sharp has more.

SOURCE (https://www.oann.com/fauci-hhs-officials-discuss-using-new-virus-from-china-to-enforce-universal-vaccines-in-footage-from-oct-2019/)

EXCERPTS FROM:

1)

OCTOBER 29, 2019

Universal Flu Vaccine

Health experts discussed the scientific and technological prospects of an effective universal influenza vaccine. Speakers included Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Margaret Hamburg, former FDA commissioner.

https://www.c-span.org/video/?465845-1/universal-flu-vaccine#

2)

Preparedness in the Next Administration

January 10, 2017

https://ghss.georgetown.edu/pandemicprep2017/

https://youtu.be/DNXGAxGJgQI
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