© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PREMEDITATED GENOCIDE
Follow
2
Share
Report
181 views • October 17, 2021
Majestic 12 Hub, [17.10.21 09:00]
#Fauci #HHS #China #Vaccines #Depopulation #Agenda2030 #CrimesAgainstHumanity
PREMEDITATED GENOCIDE
Fauci, HHS Officials Discuss Using New Virus From China To Enforce Universal Vaccines In Footage From Oct. 2019
8 October 2019
Newly uncovered video shows Anthony Fauci and other HHS officials discussing how a new virus from China could be used to enforce universal vaccination back in October of 2019. One America’s Pearson Sharp has more.
SOURCE (https://www.oann.com/fauci-hhs-officials-discuss-using-new-virus-from-china-to-enforce-universal-vaccines-in-footage-from-oct-2019/)
EXCERPTS FROM:
1)
OCTOBER 29, 2019
Universal Flu Vaccine
Health experts discussed the scientific and technological prospects of an effective universal influenza vaccine. Speakers included Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Margaret Hamburg, former FDA commissioner.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?465845-1/universal-flu-vaccine#
2)
Preparedness in the Next Administration
January 10, 2017
https://ghss.georgetown.edu/pandemicprep2017/
https://youtu.be/DNXGAxGJgQI
#Fauci #HHS #China #Vaccines #Depopulation #Agenda2030 #CrimesAgainstHumanity
PREMEDITATED GENOCIDE
Fauci, HHS Officials Discuss Using New Virus From China To Enforce Universal Vaccines In Footage From Oct. 2019
8 October 2019
Newly uncovered video shows Anthony Fauci and other HHS officials discussing how a new virus from China could be used to enforce universal vaccination back in October of 2019. One America’s Pearson Sharp has more.
SOURCE (https://www.oann.com/fauci-hhs-officials-discuss-using-new-virus-from-china-to-enforce-universal-vaccines-in-footage-from-oct-2019/)
EXCERPTS FROM:
1)
OCTOBER 29, 2019
Universal Flu Vaccine
Health experts discussed the scientific and technological prospects of an effective universal influenza vaccine. Speakers included Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Margaret Hamburg, former FDA commissioner.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?465845-1/universal-flu-vaccine#
2)
Preparedness in the Next Administration
January 10, 2017
https://ghss.georgetown.edu/pandemicprep2017/
https://youtu.be/DNXGAxGJgQI
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.