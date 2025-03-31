Planned Parenthood executive on selling aborted baby body parts says: “I want a Lamborghini!”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Dani Paso
Nothing is more precious that a newborn baby! Yet, there are satanists disguised as abortionists who want to increase the price of aborted babies to get their Lamborghini!
How sick can this world be!
"If
the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will
fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington