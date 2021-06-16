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Perverse violence against children - a dark secret of the upper class
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42 views • June 16, 2021
This program is a cry for help! When will the public finally know the whole truth about child sexual abuse? Internationally networked perpetrators, often rich or powerful, protect themselves from punishment, while investigators and therapists are hampered in their work. The victims are often times not believed, especially when they report satanic-ritual abuse and extremely cruel mistreatment. – It is time to take a close look and to protect our children!
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✓ www.kla.tv/18399
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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