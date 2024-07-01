© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇷🇺🇺🇦 Air strike using FAB-3000 with UMPC on the control point of the 1st mechanized battalion of the 41st mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of the village. Novgorod (New York) part of the DPR controlled by Ukraine.
Further Info:
https://www.rt.com/russia/600223-ukraine-strike-new-york/
Source @Intel Slava Z
