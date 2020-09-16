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Praying for Your Political Leaders with Frank Erb
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1 view • September 16, 2020
Nathan Pierce is joined by Frank Erb, Pastor to the California State Capitol, to discuss the question, “How do I pray for my political leaders?”
For more information about FPM, visit www.fpmca.org
To find us on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/familyprotectionministries/
For more information about Frank Erb's ministry at the capitol, visit frankerb.com
For more information about FPM, visit www.fpmca.org
To find us on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/familyprotectionministries/
For more information about Frank Erb's ministry at the capitol, visit frankerb.com
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