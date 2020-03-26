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ΗΣΙΟΔΟΣ, ΘΕΟΓΟΝΙΑ: Εν αρχήν ήτο Χάος (στ.116-232)
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9 views • March 26, 2020
#ΗΣΙΟΔΟΣ #ΘΕΟΓΟΝΙΑ
"...Στ᾽ αλήθεια πρώτα‒πρώτα το Χάος έγινε. Κι ύστερα
η πλατύστερνη η Γη, η σταθερή πάντοτε έδρα όλων των αθανάτων
που την κορφή κατέχουνε του χιονισμένου Ολύμπου,
και τα ζοφώδη Τάρταρα στο μυχό της γης με τους πλατιούς τους δρόμους..."
"...Στ᾽ αλήθεια πρώτα‒πρώτα το Χάος έγινε. Κι ύστερα
η πλατύστερνη η Γη, η σταθερή πάντοτε έδρα όλων των αθανάτων
που την κορφή κατέχουνε του χιονισμένου Ολύμπου,
και τα ζοφώδη Τάρταρα στο μυχό της γης με τους πλατιούς τους δρόμους..."
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