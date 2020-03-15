© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Douglas Murray on how identity politics fuels crowd derangement
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • March 15, 2020
Bettina talks to British journalist Douglas Murray about his brilliant new book The Madness of Crowds.
Website: https://www.bettinaarndt.com.au/
Bettina's #MenToo book https://mentoo.com.au/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebettinaarndt/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebettinaarndt
References:
About Douglas Murray
https://twitter.com/DouglasKMurray
Book - The Strange Death of Europe
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Strange_Death_of_Europe
https://www.amazon.com.au/Strange-Death-Europe-Immigration-Identity-ebook/dp/B06XDV5R78
Book - The Madness of Crowds: Gender, Race and Identity
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Madness_of_Crowds:_Gender,_Race_and_Identity
https://www.amazon.com.au/Madness-Crowds-Gender-Race-Identity/dp/1635579988
Website: https://www.bettinaarndt.com.au/
Bettina's #MenToo book https://mentoo.com.au/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebettinaarndt/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebettinaarndt
References:
About Douglas Murray
https://twitter.com/DouglasKMurray
Book - The Strange Death of Europe
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Strange_Death_of_Europe
https://www.amazon.com.au/Strange-Death-Europe-Immigration-Identity-ebook/dp/B06XDV5R78
Book - The Madness of Crowds: Gender, Race and Identity
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Madness_of_Crowds:_Gender,_Race_and_Identity
https://www.amazon.com.au/Madness-Crowds-Gender-Race-Identity/dp/1635579988
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.