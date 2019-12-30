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Virginia To Confiscate All Guns...Is The Rest Of America Next?
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98 views • December 30, 2019
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A nefarious scheme is under way in Virginia to provoke shooting conflicts as a justification to invoke martial law, seize all firearms from private citizens and maybe even call for the UN occupation of America. Can they get away with it? Is this the beginning of the civil war in America that has been predicted? How can you prepare yourself? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
A nefarious scheme is under way in Virginia to provoke shooting conflicts as a justification to invoke martial law, seize all firearms from private citizens and maybe even call for the UN occupation of America. Can they get away with it? Is this the beginning of the civil war in America that has been predicted? How can you prepare yourself? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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