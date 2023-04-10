Create New Account
Kamenetz-Podolsky. Little Protector of the Temple - ENG Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago

All the Christian Orthodox Temples are being shut down and destroyed.

By the Kiev, Zionist-Nazi Regimei. IMHO 

Kamenetz-Podolsky. Little protector of the temple.

- Why are you crying?

- Because the church is being taken away from us.

What does a temple mean to you?

The temple is everything to me. This is our shrine. I have been baptized here.

- And if you had the opportunity to address the President, what would you say to him?

- So that he dispersed all those people who came to take away our Temple.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

