© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IT Tech Melissa Carone: "Something "Really Big" coming out next week, a 53 minute Dominion recording"
Follow
0
Share
Report
493 views • December 10, 2020
Melissa Carone: was a contractor for Dominion Voting Systems to do IT work at the TCF Center. Ms. Carone was at the TCF Center from 6:15 a.m. on November 3, 2020 to 4:00 a.m. on November 4, 2020. She then went home to get a few hours sleep and worked again at the TCF Center from 10:00 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. on November 4th. Ms. Carone states that she “witnessed nothing but fraudulent actions take place”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.