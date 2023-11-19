Sinn Fein leader says Israel must face sanctions (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-

https://youtu.be/CIjuQUZvCzQ?si=C9iNbUJ9NZjVgUyK



19 Nov 2023"Where is the protection of international law for every child killed in Gaza?"

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald called for international sanctions on Israel during a protest for Palestine attended by thousands in Dublin.

McDonald also said the international community must stand with Palestine in its long walk to freedom.





Subscribe to our channel: http://ow.ly/AVlW30n1OWH





Subscribe to MEE Telegram channel to stay up to date: https://t.me/MiddleEastEye_TG





Middle East Eye Website: https://middleeasteye.net

Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@middleeasteye

Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/MiddleEastEye

Like us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/MiddleEastEye

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MiddleEastEye