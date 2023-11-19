Create New Account
Sinn Fein leader says Israel must face sanctions (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-

https://youtu.be/CIjuQUZvCzQ?si=C9iNbUJ9NZjVgUyK

19 Nov 2023"Where is the protection of international law for every child killed in Gaza?"

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald called for international sanctions on Israel during a protest for Palestine attended by thousands in Dublin.

McDonald also said the international community must stand with Palestine in its long walk to freedom.


jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

