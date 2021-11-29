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Emergency Medical Doctor gives firsthand account of COVID hospital fraud
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212 views • November 29, 2021
Stock expert Gregory Mannarino interviews Las Vegas Emergency Doctor Travis Harding DO. He has first hand seen a COVID death certificate for a person he treated that died, and did not die of COVID, and hospital billing as COVID what is not COVID. Dr. Harding explains why. This interview was on YouTube for 2 days with over 100,000 views before it was removed. Interview took place on Friday November 26 2021.
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