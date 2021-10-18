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Comply with a VAX YOU CANNOT REVERSE? Nurses protest against hospital vaccine mandate
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172 views • October 18, 2021
http://www.FightVaccinePassports.com | Help us fight vaccine passports across Canada
►FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3mXDwjL
Most hospital employees with whom I spoke said that they have now been placed on an unpaid leave for refusing to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19. If they continue with their refusal to provide proof of vaccination, their employment with the hospital will be terminated.
This defiance on the part of frontline healthcare professionals— and their willingness to sacrifice their careers over this— prompted some crucial questions. First and foremost: Why take this stand? Why not just comply?
FULL REPORT from Dakota Christensen: https://rebelne.ws/3mXDwjL

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maskvaccineconspiracyaidspandemicdnanihtesthivvirusmagneticvaxvaersinjuredjabspikecontagionshotinjectioncoronaviruscovid 19pcrplandemicmrnablood clot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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