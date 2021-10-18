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Comply with a VAX YOU CANNOT REVERSE? Nurses protest against hospital vaccine mandate
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172 views • October 18, 2021
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►FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3mXDwjL
Most hospital employees with whom I spoke said that they have now been placed on an unpaid leave for refusing to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19. If they continue with their refusal to provide proof of vaccination, their employment with the hospital will be terminated.
This defiance on the part of frontline healthcare professionals— and their willingness to sacrifice their careers over this— prompted some crucial questions. First and foremost: Why take this stand? Why not just comply?
FULL REPORT from Dakota Christensen: https://rebelne.ws/3mXDwjL
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story.
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►FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3mXDwjL
Most hospital employees with whom I spoke said that they have now been placed on an unpaid leave for refusing to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19. If they continue with their refusal to provide proof of vaccination, their employment with the hospital will be terminated.
This defiance on the part of frontline healthcare professionals— and their willingness to sacrifice their careers over this— prompted some crucial questions. First and foremost: Why take this stand? Why not just comply?
FULL REPORT from Dakota Christensen: https://rebelne.ws/3mXDwjL
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story.
►https://www.RebelNews.com for more great content.
We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting, so please consider supporting us through one of the following:
►Donating to help fund our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation
►Signing up for our free emails and newsletters - https://rebelne.ws/emails
►Becoming a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►Buying Rebel gear - https://rebelne.ws/store
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
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