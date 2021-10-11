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HEADS UP! VAXXED DELTA PILOT DIES IN-FLIGHT, EMERGENCY LANDING REQUIRED -- BREAKING (MIRRORED)
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4127 views • October 11, 2021
HEADS UP! VAXXED DELTA PILOT DIES IN-FLIGHT, EMERGENCY LANDING REQUIRED -- BREAKING (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jhh1ryR9cUmQ/
Here we go. BREAKING! Multiple sources have reported a Vaxxed Delta Airlines pilot died IN-FLIGHT, shortly after receiving a second dose of the "Covid vaccine". If you like this video you may also like some of these. Black colored blood, Living organisms in the vaccine, Antarctica, Adverse reactions, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, shortages and more:
THIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Chc78UMlbOom/
Anthony Fauci And his Husband. Mr. and Mr. Fauci? Look at him. Both hims.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ctfSZGW8eTwo/
The Military Exercise named "Dark Winter"...just another coincidence it would seem?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OYR2Jsv8QZ9U/
Update from John O'Looney, UK Funeral Director on Vax Deaths
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9qR3YxmCPk6G/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Mutant Babies - The newest product of the mNRA kill shot. More and more will be born deformed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jWrEKVHdQ41U/
Young man Collapses Just Outside Of The Genocide (Vaccination Center) Clinic
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jByosXe5d5ls/
The BLACK blood of the jabbed. Can't breath? Can't catch your breath? Could it be this?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H1iNFN19oXR3/
Another video of a human animal Hybrid leaked? Part human and part???
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YefGKpFtPTT3/
They discovered hundreds of abducted children on a "cargo" plane en route to Spain.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RFnnegA3flRE/
ATTACKING DEMONIC STRONGHOLDS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8PCIJWKEyNKZ/
HORROR: Exclusive VIDEO Captures "Organism" From Vaxxed Soldier's Body
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P74IresqcVqZ/
Hospitals Are Murdering People - A Personal Testimony
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hRPYNLKIo8aH/
The AI Organization Founder: "Nano-Tech Vaccines are Extinction Agenda" Links below
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3BEBF0TuQDCu/
The "Sky Ice" of Antarctica, the wall and the firmament. What they found when they drilled into it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V7FaOdj77LZc/
Never before seen: Blood Doctor reveals HORRIFIC FINDINGS after examining vials - HEADS UP!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1O8Mcr5v6oPl/
THIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Chc78UMlbOom/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
Self Aware Creature IN THE VACCINE EXPOSED UNDER A MICROSCOPE. IT'S ALIVE! - Stew Peters
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mHk759TxSwr0/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies) from La Quinta Columna
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
Doubles, Clones, Actors, Transvestites Hiding in Plain Sight, Holographic or CGI
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VHPyi0qxnT3E/
Graphene Oxide is the black goo. It is about getting this into your body.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mMWiyH2g7dhs/
FEMA’s Billing Code for Death by Guillotine is ICD 9 E 97 It is the code for "legal execution"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6YODaQxVW3h/
The vaccinated pandemic baby. Genetically Modified Humans. Quite different. Look at the eyes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kVRrnds8tglp/
Black Eyed Kids, Transhumanism, Gates & Epstein Baby Ranch, Pandemic Babies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VKIfwruLUus/
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jhh1ryR9cUmQ/
Here we go. BREAKING! Multiple sources have reported a Vaxxed Delta Airlines pilot died IN-FLIGHT, shortly after receiving a second dose of the "Covid vaccine". If you like this video you may also like some of these. Black colored blood, Living organisms in the vaccine, Antarctica, Adverse reactions, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, shortages and more:
THIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Chc78UMlbOom/
Anthony Fauci And his Husband. Mr. and Mr. Fauci? Look at him. Both hims.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ctfSZGW8eTwo/
The Military Exercise named "Dark Winter"...just another coincidence it would seem?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OYR2Jsv8QZ9U/
Update from John O'Looney, UK Funeral Director on Vax Deaths
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9qR3YxmCPk6G/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Mutant Babies - The newest product of the mNRA kill shot. More and more will be born deformed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jWrEKVHdQ41U/
Young man Collapses Just Outside Of The Genocide (Vaccination Center) Clinic
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jByosXe5d5ls/
The BLACK blood of the jabbed. Can't breath? Can't catch your breath? Could it be this?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H1iNFN19oXR3/
Another video of a human animal Hybrid leaked? Part human and part???
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YefGKpFtPTT3/
They discovered hundreds of abducted children on a "cargo" plane en route to Spain.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RFnnegA3flRE/
ATTACKING DEMONIC STRONGHOLDS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8PCIJWKEyNKZ/
HORROR: Exclusive VIDEO Captures "Organism" From Vaxxed Soldier's Body
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P74IresqcVqZ/
Hospitals Are Murdering People - A Personal Testimony
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hRPYNLKIo8aH/
The AI Organization Founder: "Nano-Tech Vaccines are Extinction Agenda" Links below
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3BEBF0TuQDCu/
The "Sky Ice" of Antarctica, the wall and the firmament. What they found when they drilled into it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V7FaOdj77LZc/
Never before seen: Blood Doctor reveals HORRIFIC FINDINGS after examining vials - HEADS UP!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1O8Mcr5v6oPl/
THIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Chc78UMlbOom/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
Self Aware Creature IN THE VACCINE EXPOSED UNDER A MICROSCOPE. IT'S ALIVE! - Stew Peters
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mHk759TxSwr0/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies) from La Quinta Columna
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
Doubles, Clones, Actors, Transvestites Hiding in Plain Sight, Holographic or CGI
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VHPyi0qxnT3E/
Graphene Oxide is the black goo. It is about getting this into your body.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mMWiyH2g7dhs/
FEMA’s Billing Code for Death by Guillotine is ICD 9 E 97 It is the code for "legal execution"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6YODaQxVW3h/
The vaccinated pandemic baby. Genetically Modified Humans. Quite different. Look at the eyes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kVRrnds8tglp/
Black Eyed Kids, Transhumanism, Gates & Epstein Baby Ranch, Pandemic Babies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VKIfwruLUus/
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