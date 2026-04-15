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World Bank changed the name of their 2018 covid tests???
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207 views • Yesterday

Don't worry guys. They knew we were onto them so they fixed it! Problem solved! They were not covid-19 tests. They were just uhhh. Tests. Yes! Regular ol tests!

Sources (thanks to BDN for reminding me of this one!)

Original video

https://old.bitchute.com/video/1GvHI7JsPjBf/

Today's version

https://wits.worldbank.org/trade/comtrade/en/country/ALL/year/2018/tradeflow/Exports/partner/WLD/nomen/h5/product/300215

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This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

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Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
vaccinepropagandacovid
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