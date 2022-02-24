The Realities That Actually Matter

War Machine: ‘Some Costs’* Power elites: shut up, traitor, and go to war!* Not a single GOP leader is standing up to this.* No one will tell us what the costs are.* The price of gas is about to get more expensive.* Strong people are calm.* People who know they’re wrong, who are doing something they don’t want revealed in public, become hysterical.* Elites are fine with China’s lack of democracy.* In the face of material reality of life in America and in every country, the people pushing this [defend democracy] narrative are the same ones who have made that reality much worse — and costlier.p.s. What if all this Ukraine theater is cover for a bigger operation — like, say, the white hats taking down a Khazarian cabal stronghold there?The full version of this segment is linked below.Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 February 2022