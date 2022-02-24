© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Realities That Actually Matter
Follow
1
Share
Report
155 views • February 24, 2022
War Machine: ‘Some Costs’
* Power elites: shut up, traitor, and go to war!
* Not a single GOP leader is standing up to this.
* No one will tell us what the costs are.
* The price of gas is about to get more expensive.
* Strong people are calm.
* People who know they’re wrong, who are doing something they don’t want revealed in public, become hysterical.
* Elites are fine with China’s lack of democracy.
* In the face of material reality of life in America and in every country, the people pushing this [defend democracy] narrative are the same ones who have made that reality much worse — and costlier.
p.s. What if all this Ukraine theater is cover for a bigger operation — like, say, the white hats taking down a Khazarian cabal stronghold there?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6298658159001
* Power elites: shut up, traitor, and go to war!
* Not a single GOP leader is standing up to this.
* No one will tell us what the costs are.
* The price of gas is about to get more expensive.
* Strong people are calm.
* People who know they’re wrong, who are doing something they don’t want revealed in public, become hysterical.
* Elites are fine with China’s lack of democracy.
* In the face of material reality of life in America and in every country, the people pushing this [defend democracy] narrative are the same ones who have made that reality much worse — and costlier.
p.s. What if all this Ukraine theater is cover for a bigger operation — like, say, the white hats taking down a Khazarian cabal stronghold there?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6298658159001
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.