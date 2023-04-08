An Examination of Conscience Based on the Seven Deadly Sins & 5 STEPS FOR A GOOD CONFESSION!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Apr 7, 2023
5 STEPS FOR A GOOD CONFESSION
1. Examine your conscience—recall the sins that you have
committed since your last good confession.
2. Be sincerely sorry for your sins.
3. Confess your sins to the priest.
4. Make certain that you confess all your mortal sins and the
number of them.
5. After confession, do the penance the priest gives to you.
ACT OF CONTRITION
O my God, I am heartily sorry for having offended
You, and I detest all my sins because I dread the loss
of Heaven and the pains of Hell, but most of all
because they offend You, my God, Who are all good
and deserving of all my love. I firmly resolve, with
the help of Your grace, to confess my sins, to do
penance, and to amend my life. Amen.
Sins of omission: “In what I have done, and in what I
have failed to do”-sins of omission may be more
serious than sins of commission
e.g. Have I omitted to say my prayers?
Have I omitted to look for and respond to
the needs of family?
Thought: “In thought, word, and deed”
e.g. Even if I did not gossip in word, did I judge
someone in my thoughts?
Each area of my life should be considered:
e.g. My family, my friends, my work, my
prayer, those I work and live with, etc.
Anagram: PLACES-G (the seven deadly sins):
Pride, Lust, Anger, Covetousness, Envy, Sloth, Gluttony
