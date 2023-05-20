That The Scriptures Might Be Fulfilled: Messiah, Last Days & The Kingdom

In this continuation of the series we are looking at concerning Bible prophecy and its fulfillment in Jesus in the Messianic period, we'll take a look at the Gospels and the Book of Acts in which over and over again, we see the writers and Christ Himself point back to the prophets as their writings point to the fulfillment being in Jesus. However, we'll also look at Jesus' own prophecies during his lifetime, especially concerning His coming against Jerusalem, His establishment of His kingdom at that time and when those days occurred in fulfillment of His prophecies and the prophecies of the prophets.Help support the channel:

