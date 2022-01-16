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BREAKING! THE ITALIAN GENETIC ENGINEERING, DR. DOMENICO BISCARDI HAS BEEN FOUND DEATH IN HIS HOME 1/12/22
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105 views • January 16, 2022
The doctor, part of the O.M.V (https://www.worldlifeo.com/). (Organizzazione Mundiale per la Vitta) Presided by Judge Angelo Giorgianni (https://www.worldorganizationforlife.com/chi-siamo/), general secretary of OMV. Has been researching the bioweapon vials together with Ricardo Delgado, scientist of La Quinta Columna, Biscardi made serious accusations on a voice message the 5 of Jan with a woman called 'Giulia', You can hear and read it in the video above.
Today, Bianca Laura Granato, former senator of the 5 Star Movement, has exposed the document of the criminal complaint that she presented in court for the death of Dr. Biscardi on social media in the last hours.
https://www.italy24news.com/News/336253.html
Today, Bianca Laura Granato, former senator of the 5 Star Movement, has exposed the document of the criminal complaint that she presented in court for the death of Dr. Biscardi on social media in the last hours.
https://www.italy24news.com/News/336253.html
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