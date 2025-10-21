Extreme Insomnia Q&R (Timestamps Below)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
00:00:22- How to go about it when we have several hours of Zoom, we need to attend every night? Do you try to sleep 6 hours before the Zoom, if possible, at all, or catch up a few hours after the Zoom? What’s your best recommendation?
00:05:19- Wait, how does more than 9 hrs of sleep damage the brain? Does that go for children also?
00:08:01- Is acupuncture an effective consideration in cases of extreme insomnia?
00:09:34- Can you address what a 3 to 5-day fast would do for many or most of these conditions, including insomnia? Chiropractic hasn't helped me so far with sleep.
00:12:43- I haven't slept well in 38 years. I haven't slept more than ten minutes a night for the past fifteen or so years. The only thing that helps me is to eat a raw diet, stay out in the sun, and keep myself hydrated.
00:16:10- I am exhausted and ready for bed by 11 pm. I go to bed and I’m up and down all night. It just keeps getting worse. I feel like I want to run out of my skin. It's driving me nuts. I try to sit outside and swing on the front porch about an hour before bed. I find it relaxing as it's so quiet outside. As soon as I lie down in bed, my anxiety goes nuts.