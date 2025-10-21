BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Extreme Insomnia Q&R (Timestamps Below)
Extreme Insomnia Q&R (Timestamps Below)
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
136 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Premieres 10/23/25, 07:00 PM

Contact Dr. B's Office to schedule your appointment!

Call: (1) 714-962-5891


HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

18582 Beach Blvd #22,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648


http://bergmanchiropractic.com


Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana

4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico


https://www.holisticcare.com/corrective-chiropractic/


Office Hours:

Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:

https://americanbiodental.com



Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/


For Media and Business Inquires contact:

[email protected]


#sleep #insomnia #health

Keywords
sleeprestinsomniatiredsleeplessregenerateexhausted
Chapters

00:00:22- How to go about it when we have several hours of Zoom, we need to attend every night? Do you try to sleep 6 hours before the Zoom, if possible, at all, or catch up a few hours after the Zoom? What’s your best recommendation?

00:05:19- Wait, how does more than 9 hrs of sleep damage the brain? Does that go for children also?

00:08:01- Is acupuncture an effective consideration in cases of extreme insomnia?

00:09:34- Can you address what a 3 to 5-day fast would do for many or most of these conditions, including insomnia? Chiropractic hasn't helped me so far with sleep.

00:12:43- I haven't slept well in 38 years. I haven't slept more than ten minutes a night for the past fifteen or so years. The only thing that helps me is to eat a raw diet, stay out in the sun, and keep myself hydrated.

00:16:10- I am exhausted and ready for bed by 11 pm. I go to bed and I’m up and down all night. It just keeps getting worse. I feel like I want to run out of my skin. It's driving me nuts. I try to sit outside and swing on the front porch about an hour before bed. I find it relaxing as it's so quiet outside. As soon as I lie down in bed, my anxiety goes nuts.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy