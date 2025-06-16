BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Holy Living vs Self-Pleasure - Which Truly Satisfies?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 1 day ago

Why should I live a holy life when it’s so much easier to please myself? In this devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster opens 1 Thessalonians 4v1 & 12 and 2 Corinthians 5v10 to reveal three powerful motives for a holy life: God commands it, it pleases Him, and the watching world expects it. 


You’ll discover why every believer will stand before the judgment seat of Christ, how genuine holiness separates you from the “weeds” that choke spiritual growth, and simple, daily practices that keep your heart focused on God’s purpose.


If you’ve wrestled with compromise or felt discouraged by temptation, this message will reignite your passion to pursue a holy life that reflects Jesus and draws others to Him. Watch now, share with a friend, and subscribe for weekly encouragement!

Keywords
bible studyjudgment seat of christroderick websterchristian obediencespiritual growth tipsfaith motivationchurch devotional seriesholy lifewhy live holy lifemotives for holy lifepleasing god sermon1 thessalonians 4 devotion2 corinthians 5 teachingchristian holinesssanctification messageworld expects holinesslive holy tipsgods plan and purpose
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Hymn Reflection

00:53God's Plan and Purpose for His Children

01:29The Motive of a Holy Life

02:43Pleasing God vs. Pleasing Self

03:56The Christian Life and Its Challenges

05:27The Judgment Seat of Christ

08:26Living a Holy Life: Duty and Expectation

10:40Final Thoughts and Encouragement

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy