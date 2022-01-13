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Israel's PRIME MINISTER Pressures TEENAGE Girl to take COVID Injection on LIVE TELEVISION
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279 views • January 13, 2022
John-Henry Westen Show.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett nudged a reluctant teenage girl to take a COVID vaccine on live television. The girl, the daughter of one of Bennett's friends, was said to have been afraid and reluctant to get vaccinated. In front of a primetime TV audience, she is seen squirming in a chair while a nurse prepares to inject her with Pfizer's COVID shot.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsgbng-breaking-israels-prime-minister-nudges-teenage-girl-to-take-covid-injection.html
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett nudged a reluctant teenage girl to take a COVID vaccine on live television. The girl, the daughter of one of Bennett's friends, was said to have been afraid and reluctant to get vaccinated. In front of a primetime TV audience, she is seen squirming in a chair while a nurse prepares to inject her with Pfizer's COVID shot.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Rumble_ForcedVax_011222
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
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Follow LifeSite on social media:
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsgbng-breaking-israels-prime-minister-nudges-teenage-girl-to-take-covid-injection.html
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