Return Of The gods

Even if you do not believe in God, you can surely see that the world is on a downward spiral. Our freedoms are being increasingly taken away, and things we would never have even thought possible just a few short years ago are becoming commonplace and we are told that we must accept them. How has this happened? What is the cause?

In this presentation we will look at why such evils are now dominating our world, affecting our lives and the lives of our children and grandchildren. Something sinister is at work and our only hope is to recognise what this is.



Could it be that the ancient pagan gods worshipped in the past, gods like Baal and Ashtoreth, are receiving worship again today? Could it be that the same evils which were at the heart of ancient pagan worship practices are being repeated today, practices which God condemned and for which those pagan nations were destroyed, practices which in our time today we are told we must tolerate and approve of?



We need to turn back to God and not be conformed to this world and its practices, and the evil powers that seek to control and dominate our lives and the lives of our children.



We do not monitor video comments so if you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us directly or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:



website: www.sureword.co.uk

email: [email protected]



Many more videos available to watch for free on our web site:



http://www.sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=V

All of the videos we produce can be downloaded for free from our web site:



http://sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=DV

Our videos are available on the following platforms:



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SureWordProphecy

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SureWordProphecy:9

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1029226

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/surewordprophecy

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qvLzliBfXftk