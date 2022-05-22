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Fires
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142 views • May 22, 2022
As we witness widespread fires, in the natural and spiritual realms, we can trust that God works all things for good for those who love Him and are called to His purpose. Fires burn, expose, warm, cleanse, ignite, illuminate, and prepare the way for new life…May we run to His Living waters today, His presence, that He would bring insight and healing, opening the eyes of our understanding in this hour! I pray this word encourages your walk today! HalleluYah!
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