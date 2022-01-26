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The Truckers Vaccine Mandate Protest Convoy Gets a Warm Welcome
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181 views • January 26, 2022
The Truckers Vaccine Mandate Protest Convoy Gets a Warm Welcome
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
Canada Winnipeg Manitoba Jan 25th Freedom Convoy 2022 Thousands Protesting COVID Vaccine Mandates
https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/Canada-Winnipeg-Manitoba-Jan-25th-Freedom-Convoy-2022-Thousands-Protesting-COVID-Vaccine-Mandates:f?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Convoy protesting vaccine mandate for truck drivers reaches Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/convoy-protesting-vaccine-mandate-for-truck-drivers-reaches-winnipegs-perimeter-highway/ar-AAT8N1i
A convoy of transport trucks is travelling through Manitoba on its way to Ottawa to protest the federal mandate that requires them to be vaccinated to cross the Canada-U.S. border.
On Tuesday afternoon, a crowd of about 100 supporters waited near the Flying J near Headingley, just west of Winnipeg, welcoming the convoy with signs of support as it continued its journey around the city on the Perimeter Highway.
Winnipeg's Robert Jorgenson joined the convoy and said he plans to travel with the truck drivers all the way to Ottawa.
"This isn't even about a vaccine anymore. It's not. It's not about a vaccine mandate on truckers," Jorgenson said. "I have been free my whole life and somehow now I'm not. This is Canada."
Others, like Trevor Gatchell, brought supplies like food, water and windshield washer fluid for truck drivers.
"I am just supporting them because I want the right to choose for myself as well. I'm not anti-vax or anything like that. I want to be able to make my own choice," he said.
CBC News also received calls that several vehicles were parked along the south leg of the Perimeter Highway waiting for the convoy to arrive.
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
Canada Winnipeg Manitoba Jan 25th Freedom Convoy 2022 Thousands Protesting COVID Vaccine Mandates
https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/Canada-Winnipeg-Manitoba-Jan-25th-Freedom-Convoy-2022-Thousands-Protesting-COVID-Vaccine-Mandates:f?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Convoy protesting vaccine mandate for truck drivers reaches Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/convoy-protesting-vaccine-mandate-for-truck-drivers-reaches-winnipegs-perimeter-highway/ar-AAT8N1i
A convoy of transport trucks is travelling through Manitoba on its way to Ottawa to protest the federal mandate that requires them to be vaccinated to cross the Canada-U.S. border.
On Tuesday afternoon, a crowd of about 100 supporters waited near the Flying J near Headingley, just west of Winnipeg, welcoming the convoy with signs of support as it continued its journey around the city on the Perimeter Highway.
Winnipeg's Robert Jorgenson joined the convoy and said he plans to travel with the truck drivers all the way to Ottawa.
"This isn't even about a vaccine anymore. It's not. It's not about a vaccine mandate on truckers," Jorgenson said. "I have been free my whole life and somehow now I'm not. This is Canada."
Others, like Trevor Gatchell, brought supplies like food, water and windshield washer fluid for truck drivers.
"I am just supporting them because I want the right to choose for myself as well. I'm not anti-vax or anything like that. I want to be able to make my own choice," he said.
CBC News also received calls that several vehicles were parked along the south leg of the Perimeter Highway waiting for the convoy to arrive.
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