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Bait and switch… RFK jr. FDA fraud!
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400 views • August 26, 2021
Robert F Kennedy Jr. discusses the fact that the FDA only approved the Comirnaty vaccine and not the Pfizer... so if you’re employer forces you to get the Pfizer they are opening themselves up to huge lawsuits. Of Course many employers will do this out of ignorance because they rely on the mainstream media for their information. The only thing the FDA did was extend the emergency use status of Pfizer experimental injection!
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