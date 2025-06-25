2025-6-25 because I hate God, because I do not keep His law, because I am a christian

Now, repeat this...

because I hate God, because I do not keep His law, because I am a christian...

because I hate God, because I do not keep His law, because I am a christian...

because I hate God, because I do not keep His law, because I am a christian...











And now you know why God is allowing team satan to thresh you, jab you, steal from you, waste your resources and use them against you, tornado you, flood you, EMF you, DEW you, bio-weapon you, and coming soon......behead you.

Why?

because I hate God, because I do not keep His law, because I am a christian...

because I hate God, because I do not keep His law, because I am a christian...

because I hate God, because I do not keep His law, because I am a christian...















