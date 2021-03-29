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UK Column News - 29th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 29th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:=
https://youtu.be/41-VIgHG2fU

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.

00:27​ - Reopening Society A Bit With A Confusing Mess

Sources:
***********

Gov't Restrictions: - https://cutt.ly/zx2iKVY

EN Article: - https://bit.ly/3df0uOz

Restoring The Faith Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/rtf_media/status/1375657538662858755

Prof. Devi Sridhar Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/devisridhar/status/1375396616669134849




08:13​ - Never Ending Vaccines And 50% Adverse Reaction Which Don't Matter Despite Their Severity

Sources:
************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/mWUYB

Friday's UK Columns (go to ): -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-26th-march-2021

MHRA Vaccine ADR's: - https://cutt.ly/ExHjeF4




23:45​ - Attempts To Communicate With Those Responsible For Vaccine Damage

Sources:
************

Jeremy Hunt Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/Jeremy_Hunt/status/1375759091361058818

No Smoke Without Fire Part 3: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/no-smoke-without-fire-part-3-vaccine-adverse-reactions

ONS Vaccine Hesitancy: - https://bit.ly/3m3eej6

PHE Attitudinal Research: - https://bit.ly/3lZaCim




39:30​ - Vaccine Passports Denied But Coming Anyway

Sources:
************

CNN Article: - https://cnn.it/3rBB9mW




41:48​ - UK Health Security's

Sources:
************

OHP Announcement: - https://cutt.ly/Bx2dn5T




44:05​ - A Deceptive Construction

Sources:
************

UK Column Article: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/deceptive-construction-why-we-must-question-covid-19-mortality-statistics





45:15​ - Any Class Action Lawsuits Against Care Homes?


UK Column Article: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/covid-injections-tip-spear-global-cities-militant-pursuit-equity




46:03​ - The Silencing of Scientific and Academic Dissent

Sources:
***********

Express Article: - https://archive.is/0Vwql

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/FKdmv




52:05​ - Roll Out of Rapid Home Testing

Sources:
************

Workplace Testing: - https://bit.ly/3u59sEU





52:55​ - RT-PCR Use Suggests No Basis Fro COVI(D

Sources:
***********

WHO Notice: - https://archive.is/UTlQi

External Review Of Corman Drosten Paper: - https://cormandrostenreview.com/report/

ONS FOIR Response: - https://bit.ly/39ki56v

GR Article: - https://cutt.ly/xx2gR3e

IB Times Article: - https://bit.ly/31sar5s

DG JBC Job: - https://archive.is/7lLu3





01:00:18: - Flyposting Hero




01:01:55: - Tactical Support Group's Secret Policing of Alex Belfield




01:03:38​ - The Times States The Philosophical Leader of Politically Correct Postmodernism Was A Paedophile Rapist State

Sources:
************

Times Article: - https://archive.is/ni6Pw





01:05:58​ - Professor Entrapped In Sting Operation

Sources:
************

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/aonAm

WGoS Article: - https://cutt.ly/Hx2lltd

Statement of Concern: - https://www.berlingroup21.org/

Grayzone Article: -
https://thegrayzone.com/2021/03/27/cija-sting-operation-syria-corruption/



01:09:26​ - Salmond's New Political Party
Keywords
vaccinesdissentreactionssilencinghome testingadversecoronviruscovidhesitancypassportsalex belfield
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