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UK Column News - 29th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 29th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:=
https://youtu.be/41-VIgHG2fU
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:27 - Reopening Society A Bit With A Confusing Mess
Sources:
***********
Gov't Restrictions: - https://cutt.ly/zx2iKVY
EN Article: - https://bit.ly/3df0uOz
Restoring The Faith Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/rtf_media/status/1375657538662858755
Prof. Devi Sridhar Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/devisridhar/status/1375396616669134849
08:13 - Never Ending Vaccines And 50% Adverse Reaction Which Don't Matter Despite Their Severity
Sources:
************
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/mWUYB
Friday's UK Columns (go to ): -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-26th-march-2021
MHRA Vaccine ADR's: - https://cutt.ly/ExHjeF4
23:45 - Attempts To Communicate With Those Responsible For Vaccine Damage
Sources:
************
Jeremy Hunt Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/Jeremy_Hunt/status/1375759091361058818
No Smoke Without Fire Part 3: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/no-smoke-without-fire-part-3-vaccine-adverse-reactions
ONS Vaccine Hesitancy: - https://bit.ly/3m3eej6
PHE Attitudinal Research: - https://bit.ly/3lZaCim
39:30 - Vaccine Passports Denied But Coming Anyway
Sources:
************
CNN Article: - https://cnn.it/3rBB9mW
41:48 - UK Health Security's
Sources:
************
OHP Announcement: - https://cutt.ly/Bx2dn5T
44:05 - A Deceptive Construction
Sources:
************
UK Column Article: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/deceptive-construction-why-we-must-question-covid-19-mortality-statistics
45:15 - Any Class Action Lawsuits Against Care Homes?
UK Column Article: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/covid-injections-tip-spear-global-cities-militant-pursuit-equity
46:03 - The Silencing of Scientific and Academic Dissent
Sources:
***********
Express Article: - https://archive.is/0Vwql
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/FKdmv
52:05 - Roll Out of Rapid Home Testing
Sources:
************
Workplace Testing: - https://bit.ly/3u59sEU
52:55 - RT-PCR Use Suggests No Basis Fro COVI(D
Sources:
***********
WHO Notice: - https://archive.is/UTlQi
External Review Of Corman Drosten Paper: - https://cormandrostenreview.com/report/
ONS FOIR Response: - https://bit.ly/39ki56v
GR Article: - https://cutt.ly/xx2gR3e
IB Times Article: - https://bit.ly/31sar5s
DG JBC Job: - https://archive.is/7lLu3
01:00:18: - Flyposting Hero
01:01:55: - Tactical Support Group's Secret Policing of Alex Belfield
01:03:38 - The Times States The Philosophical Leader of Politically Correct Postmodernism Was A Paedophile Rapist State
Sources:
************
Times Article: - https://archive.is/ni6Pw
01:05:58 - Professor Entrapped In Sting Operation
Sources:
************
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/aonAm
WGoS Article: - https://cutt.ly/Hx2lltd
Statement of Concern: - https://www.berlingroup21.org/
Grayzone Article: -
https://thegrayzone.com/2021/03/27/cija-sting-operation-syria-corruption/
01:09:26 - Salmond's New Political Party
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:=
https://youtu.be/41-VIgHG2fU
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:27 - Reopening Society A Bit With A Confusing Mess
Sources:
***********
Gov't Restrictions: - https://cutt.ly/zx2iKVY
EN Article: - https://bit.ly/3df0uOz
Restoring The Faith Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/rtf_media/status/1375657538662858755
Prof. Devi Sridhar Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/devisridhar/status/1375396616669134849
08:13 - Never Ending Vaccines And 50% Adverse Reaction Which Don't Matter Despite Their Severity
Sources:
************
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/mWUYB
Friday's UK Columns (go to ): -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-26th-march-2021
MHRA Vaccine ADR's: - https://cutt.ly/ExHjeF4
23:45 - Attempts To Communicate With Those Responsible For Vaccine Damage
Sources:
************
Jeremy Hunt Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/Jeremy_Hunt/status/1375759091361058818
No Smoke Without Fire Part 3: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/no-smoke-without-fire-part-3-vaccine-adverse-reactions
ONS Vaccine Hesitancy: - https://bit.ly/3m3eej6
PHE Attitudinal Research: - https://bit.ly/3lZaCim
39:30 - Vaccine Passports Denied But Coming Anyway
Sources:
************
CNN Article: - https://cnn.it/3rBB9mW
41:48 - UK Health Security's
Sources:
************
OHP Announcement: - https://cutt.ly/Bx2dn5T
44:05 - A Deceptive Construction
Sources:
************
UK Column Article: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/deceptive-construction-why-we-must-question-covid-19-mortality-statistics
45:15 - Any Class Action Lawsuits Against Care Homes?
UK Column Article: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/covid-injections-tip-spear-global-cities-militant-pursuit-equity
46:03 - The Silencing of Scientific and Academic Dissent
Sources:
***********
Express Article: - https://archive.is/0Vwql
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/FKdmv
52:05 - Roll Out of Rapid Home Testing
Sources:
************
Workplace Testing: - https://bit.ly/3u59sEU
52:55 - RT-PCR Use Suggests No Basis Fro COVI(D
Sources:
***********
WHO Notice: - https://archive.is/UTlQi
External Review Of Corman Drosten Paper: - https://cormandrostenreview.com/report/
ONS FOIR Response: - https://bit.ly/39ki56v
GR Article: - https://cutt.ly/xx2gR3e
IB Times Article: - https://bit.ly/31sar5s
DG JBC Job: - https://archive.is/7lLu3
01:00:18: - Flyposting Hero
01:01:55: - Tactical Support Group's Secret Policing of Alex Belfield
01:03:38 - The Times States The Philosophical Leader of Politically Correct Postmodernism Was A Paedophile Rapist State
Sources:
************
Times Article: - https://archive.is/ni6Pw
01:05:58 - Professor Entrapped In Sting Operation
Sources:
************
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/aonAm
WGoS Article: - https://cutt.ly/Hx2lltd
Statement of Concern: - https://www.berlingroup21.org/
Grayzone Article: -
https://thegrayzone.com/2021/03/27/cija-sting-operation-syria-corruption/
01:09:26 - Salmond's New Political Party
Keywords
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