X22 FINANCIAL NEWS - The CBDC Is Now Being Countered By Other Countries

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2806a - June 22, 2022
The CBDC Is Now Being Countered By Other Countries
The Fed, Treasury, Biden Admin knowingly lied to the people when they said inflation would disappear, the people know the truth now. People are rising up as the [CB] pushes their agenda. Countries are now preparing to counter the CBDC, the war with the [CB] has begun.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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