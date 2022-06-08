© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"You are hackable human" - "we will monitor you under your skin" Yuval Noah Harari
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • June 08, 2022
Yuval Noah Harari - The rise of technology
"You are hackable human" - "we will monitor you under your skin"
📽 compiled by @info wars
Subscribe to www.HUSHCAST.tv for exclusive podcasts
.
.
#hushcasttv #Infowars #yuvalnoahharari #worldeconomicforum #agenda2030 #transhumanism #Neuralink #MarkOfTheBeast #MartialLaw #FemaCamps #4thindustrialrevolution #blackmirror #NewWorldOrder
"You are hackable human" - "we will monitor you under your skin"
📽 compiled by @info wars
Subscribe to www.HUSHCAST.tv for exclusive podcasts
.
.
#hushcasttv #Infowars #yuvalnoahharari #worldeconomicforum #agenda2030 #transhumanism #Neuralink #MarkOfTheBeast #MartialLaw #FemaCamps #4thindustrialrevolution #blackmirror #NewWorldOrder
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.