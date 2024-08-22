Patriot Q&A with Juan O’Savin John & Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 8/22/24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode Juan answers your submitted questions. To submit questions for next month’s Q&A broadcast click here and submit your questions.
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/contact/
- Patriot Donna Massachusetts
- Is CERN under White Hats control?
- Patriot Frank LI NY As the Deep State realizes it demise, do you feel another 9/11 type event happening in the USA again in 2024? In 2025? In New York?
- Any comments ion the geyser explosion in Yellowstone
- 2020 isn’t over yet, are the White hats doing anything to stop voter fraud? The general public just doesn't see anything.
- Was there any Black Hat symbolism in the Paris Olympics to his knowledge?
Has the chem trail spraying been thwarted, countered?
- Is Bibi friend or foe? WH or BH?
MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin