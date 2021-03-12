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WOTN #14 Domestic Traitors Seize US By Fraud, Then Allow Foreign Invasion
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94 views • March 12, 2021
This administration is hell bent on destroying this country in as short a time as possible. Border invasion, spending bills filled with pork, gun bills, HR 1 voting bill designed to keep Dems in office for decades, and war brewing in the Middle East. Not to mention bizarre weather, volcanoes, and earthquakes springing up everywhere. I believe God is about to act. Witness and pray for people to be saved before it's too late!
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Max Plageus Witness of Truth
Follow me on Minds.
MaxPlageus @MaxPlageus
Follow me on Brighteon
Max Plageus Witness of Truth
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maxplageus
Follow me on Gab
Max Plageus @Kingdxm
Follow me on Bitchue
Max Plageus Witness of Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aESSmH9GgJeL/
Follow me on Rumble
Max Plageus Witness of Truth
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