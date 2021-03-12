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WOTN #14 Domestic Traitors Seize US By Fraud, Then Allow Foreign Invasion
Max Plageus: Witness of Truth
Max Plageus: Witness of Truth
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94 views • March 12, 2021
This administration is hell bent on destroying this country in as short a time as possible. Border invasion, spending bills filled with pork, gun bills, HR 1 voting bill designed to keep Dems in office for decades, and war brewing in the Middle East. Not to mention bizarre weather, volcanoes, and earthquakes springing up everywhere. I believe God is about to act. Witness and pray for people to be saved before it's too late!


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state of the uniongun controlhuman traffickingwall streetmiddle eastborder crisisagenda 21vaccine deathsccpspending billmaskselection fraudcovid 19nursing home deathsblue anoncuomo assaultsscotus failsmaricopa audit
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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