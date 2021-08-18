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Evil Black Goo Used in Mecca and Vatican
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892 views • August 18, 2021
Black Goo, the demonic substance that is used in some of the most strangest places. Starting with Mecca and even with Vatican. Interview with Harold Kautz Villa.
Disclaimer:
This interview contains information which does not represent the beliefs or values of the ministry of Israeli News Live and is provided for deep investigation of the occult practices

Make sure to follow the update https://www.brighteon.com/98c93505-87df-4410-b966-e8bb19cd3b29

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=roBC3F_-dpQ
Israeli News Live
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vaticanmeccablack goo
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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