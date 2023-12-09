Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Grandi bufale della storia attuale 09 Dicembre 2023
channel image
Dino Tinelli
167 Subscribers
83 views
Published Yesterday

Special per Canal 104 Plus

Collaboro su Telegram qui https://t.me/s/Canal104plus/

https://www.tinelli.eu/indice.html

https://www.facebook.com/matteo.bassetti70/posts/i-nuovi-casi-nel-regno-unito-contagiati-dalla-variante-delta-indiana-sono-circa-/4741605392521954/

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.04.22.21255913v2.full.pdf


Potrebbe anche essere che il 90% fosse la percentuale di chi aveva preso lo pseudo virus Delta, ma se così fosse, il vaccino non era comunque previsto ne più ne meno per la variante.

NON CREDETE A NULLA DI QUELLO CHE VI RACCONTA IL REGIME!

Keywords
coronaviruscovid 19mascherinebufale

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket