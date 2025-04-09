BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prophecy: Electric Grids Down In 2025-2026!
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
120 views • 3 weeks ago

Potentially starting in September 2025, the sun will go into a higher level of solar maximum causing eventual grid failures from increased solar flares, CME's and/or a micronova. New scientific reports prove the solar minimum has passed in 2012-2013 and a dangerous solar maximum is due in months. You should begin preparing for the 6th Seal because it is inevitable and it could occur during the blood moon eclipse of September 7-8, 2025. "While that means the worst of the climatological chaos could wait. It's bad news for our electrified society with earth's magnetic field weakening many of us were counting on a grand solar minimum to allow earth's grids to stay up another cycle. Looking less likely if this forecast is correct if the next solar cycle is stronger than this one I'm already putting our chances of skating through cycle 26 at less than 50%." Ben Davidson

Keywords
bible prophecy, revelation, solar flare, end of days, ben davidson, solar maximum, grids down
