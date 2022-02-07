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The London Connection to Trudeau, and other World Leaders
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116 views • February 07, 2022
Special thanks to Dr Reiner Fuellmich for his Opening Statement re: Covid Nuremberg 2 0 Tribunal - that twigged my memory Watch it here https://www.brighteon.com/954cee4b-69c8-4484-8203-3eb825f97d8d
The full clip is worth watching https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUTmsdussIo
Excerpt from the article by Paul Gallagher - British Empire control all the bases and is responsible for the de-industrialization of the USA.
"Now, that empire, which the British effectively control, except for dissident nations that don't like it, represents about one-fifth of the world's land area; it represents about 30% of the world's population. It controls 48-50% of the world's financial turnover, including the $3.5 trillion a day derivatives turnover. It controls the majority of the world's international trade in what are called strategic metals, such as the metals that are required for most industry. It controls the majority of the international trade in petroleum.... These interests, the Anglo-Dutch-Swiss, Cargill et al. complex, control the majority of the international food trade, in a time of grave food crisis worldwide."
The US Federal Reserve System must get all their instructions from London.
The full clip is worth watching https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUTmsdussIo
Excerpt from the article by Paul Gallagher - British Empire control all the bases and is responsible for the de-industrialization of the USA.
"Now, that empire, which the British effectively control, except for dissident nations that don't like it, represents about one-fifth of the world's land area; it represents about 30% of the world's population. It controls 48-50% of the world's financial turnover, including the $3.5 trillion a day derivatives turnover. It controls the majority of the world's international trade in what are called strategic metals, such as the metals that are required for most industry. It controls the majority of the international trade in petroleum.... These interests, the Anglo-Dutch-Swiss, Cargill et al. complex, control the majority of the international food trade, in a time of grave food crisis worldwide."
The US Federal Reserve System must get all their instructions from London.
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