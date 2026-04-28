They cannot be the sole beneficiaries' — Rubio wants a piece too

Narco Rubio bluntly admitted: the US wants a cut from Hormuz and won’t let Iran — or anyone else — control it alone.

👑 All it took was Trump’s war to turn Hormuz into a toll booth.

Adding:

⚠️🇮🇷 Gamechanger: How charging Hormuz toll in rials could revitalize Iran’s sanctions-hit economy

Iranian parliament National Security & Foreign Policy Committee chairman Ebrahim Azizi says an 11-point motion is in the works on the introduction of a new system of governance in the Strait of Hormuz.

It includes:

🔴 a total ban on passage for Israeli-owned or linked ships

🔴 restrictions on vessels linked to ‘hostile countries’

🔴 compensation via tolls for countries that have inflicted economic damage on Iran through sanctions or asset freezes

🔴and perhaps most importantly, that proceeds from tolls be paid in rials

What would a rial-based toll system provide Iran?

🔴 a massive new revenue stream – with the rial amount calculated using official or semi-official exchange rates to maximize Iran’s windfall (potentially up to $10-15B – a ~25-35% bump on top of Iran’s oil export earnings, which hit ~$43B in 2025)

🔴 injecting liquidity and creating a new source of structural demand for Iran’s currency, hard hit by decades of sanctions and US efforts to collapse the rial and trigger bank runs (something Trump’s Treasury chief has openly admitted to doing)

🔴 bypassing sanctions and easing access to international finance, with partners like China and India prime candidates for Iranian accounts in their jurisdictions to facilitate payment

🔴 creating leverage, from toll exemptions to discounts for friendly countries on commercial or even political or geostrategic grounds

The proposed rial-for-oil system is not unlike Russia’s 2022 ruble-for-gas scheme, which quickly returned stability to the ruble exchange rate, gave Russia a way around sanctions, and reenforced the ruble’s status as an internationally respected currency.

For the rial, hit much harder and longer, the payoff could be even more profound.

@geopolitics_prime

Adding:

Iranian lesson to UN US Empire in "Rules based international order"

"Iran is not a party to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. Therefore, it is not bound by its treaty-based provisions.

As the main coastal State within whose territorial sea the Strait of Hormuz lies, Iran has the legitimate and legal right to take necessary and proportionate measures to address emerging security threats, ensure safe navigation, and prevent the misuse of the Strait of Hormuz for hostile or military purposes.

Any disruption to maritime transport in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and its consequences, lie with the U.S., whose unlawful actions endanger international navigation.

Lasting stability and security in the Persian Gulf and the wider region can only be achieved through a durable and permanent cessation of aggression against Iran, supplemented by credible guarantees of non-recurrence, and full respect for the legitimate sovereign rights and interests of Iran."

🐻This might come as a huge shock to most Westoid supremacists - but "the axis of evil" has legal departments and international law on its side... While the Epsteinite Exceptionals and their house slaves and serfs have incoherent ramblings of dementia patients and uneducated "experts".

One must applaud Iranians for their ability to keep a straight face in dealing with the "rules based" West.





🔴 @DDGeopolitics



