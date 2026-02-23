Cartel Violence Sparks Tourism, Evacuation Fears, an interview with Dan Dicks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tourism fuels Mexico’s coastal economies—but images of burning gas stations and shuttered airports send shockwaves worldwide. With flights halted and hotels on alert, travelers face uncertainty. Is this psychological warfare—or strategic escalation? Evacuation talks are surfacing as families await clarity in a rapidly evolving crisis.
#TourismCrisis #PuertoVallarta #TravelNews #CartelViolence #Evacuation #GlobalAlert
