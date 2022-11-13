Midnight Ride: INCANTATION OVER THE AMERICANIZED CHURCH EXPOSED (Watch Party-PART 2)

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Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.
In part 1 we exposed the illusions created to maintain the Incantations being used against the entire world. In this episode (Part 2) we will be specifically exposing how it happened to the "Christian Church" and how dangerous it is for the future of mankind.
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