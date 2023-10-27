Ethnic Cleansing of Gaza by Israel Opens New Crisis

Oct 26, 2023 #Gaza #Israel #Palestine

Transcript

Thousands of lives hang in the balance as hospitals run out of fuel for the generators that are keeping patients alive. #Gaza #Israel #Palestine Graphic Content Removed for General Audiences. This excerpt is taken from last night's livestream and has a portion blurred so that it can be seen and shared by a wider audience. To see the entire show (which is about an hour longer than this excerpt) including the video footage that can't be shown broadly, you must be signed in to your YouTube account so it verifies your age. Because that livestream is restricted, it can't be shared in the same way and gets very few views.